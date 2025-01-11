GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 149,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 84,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GGL Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About GGL Resources

(Get Free Report)

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.