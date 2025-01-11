Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $6.51. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 311,605 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 834,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 410.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 103,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 510.5% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 99,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 83,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

