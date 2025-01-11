Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.20.

GIL stock opened at C$69.67 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$41.32 and a 1 year high of C$71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.10.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.35, for a total value of C$1,040,179.14. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total value of C$693,102.00. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

