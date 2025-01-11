Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) were down 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Goldbank Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.47.

About Goldbank Mining

(Get Free Report)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldbank Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldbank Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.