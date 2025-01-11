Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 458281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.08%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,706,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 255,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $18,533,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 79,315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2,121.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

