Graypoint LLC Acquires 4,780 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,270,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,079,000 after buying an additional 755,436 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $4,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 260,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 258,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 192,731 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFIC stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.48. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

MFIC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

