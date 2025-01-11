Graypoint LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in General Mills by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63,113 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in General Mills by 1.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This represents a 35.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,624 shares of company stock worth $3,897,326 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

