Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $87.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

