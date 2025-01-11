Graypoint LLC Purchases 3,271 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 202.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 53,309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

