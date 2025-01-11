Graypoint LLC Sells 238 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,037.33.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $696.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $691.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $751.44 and its 200-day moving average is $962.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

