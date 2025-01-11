GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Up 38.1% – Should You Buy?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 38.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. 200,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 43,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 38.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48. The company has a market cap of C$41.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.07.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.