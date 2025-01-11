GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading 38.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) shares were up 38.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. Approximately 200,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 43,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

