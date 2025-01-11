Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,334 ($28.50) and last traded at GBX 2,362 ($28.84). 838,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 261,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,626 ($32.06).

Greggs Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,553.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,728.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,893.76.

Get Greggs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roisin Currie bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,886 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.04 ($493.33). Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,400 shops nationwide and approximately 32,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.