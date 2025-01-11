Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Down 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,210 ($26.98) and last traded at GBX 2,246.25 ($27.43). Approximately 1,652,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 397,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,626 ($32.06).

Greggs Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,714.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,888.41.

Get Greggs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roisin Currie bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,886 ($35.24) per share, with a total value of £404.04 ($493.33). 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greggs

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,400 shops nationwide and approximately 32,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.