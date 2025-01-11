Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Time to Sell?

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) traded down 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,210 ($26.98) and last traded at GBX 2,246.25 ($27.43). 1,652,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 397,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,626 ($32.06).

Greggs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,714.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,888.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,553.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,886 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.04 ($493.33). 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greggs

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,400 shops nationwide and approximately 32,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

