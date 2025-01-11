Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.81 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 151.90 ($1.85). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.76), with a volume of 178,612 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of £262.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Griffin Mining Limited (“Griffin” or “the Company”) is a mining and investment company, incorporated in Bermuda in 1988 whose shares were admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) in 1997.

The major asset of the Company is an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (“Hebei Hua Ao”) through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (“China Zinc”), which holds licences, the operating mine and processing facilities (the “Caijiaying Mine”) near Zhangjiakou City in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”).

