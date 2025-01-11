Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. Declares Dividend of $1.26 (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 9th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.
Gruma Price Performance
OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $15.50 on Friday. Gruma has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.
About Gruma
