Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Guided Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

