Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $49,613.20 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,405,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,411,700. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hagerty Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $9.41 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lowered Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in Hagerty by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hagerty by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
