Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,132 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,583,000 after purchasing an additional 406,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,834.36. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.29 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

