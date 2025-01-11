Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

