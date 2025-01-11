HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $173.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $153.10 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

