HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $498,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $348.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.01. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 684.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,752,993. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

