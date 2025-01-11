HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $683,000 Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 671,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 215,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

