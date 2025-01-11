HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,611,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 401,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,474,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,803,000 after buying an additional 270,168 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,345,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after buying an additional 272,969 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $34.65 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

