HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $248.21 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average of $237.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.