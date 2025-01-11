HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $137.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.46.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.