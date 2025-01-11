HC Wainwright Increases Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target to $16.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,216 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,350,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 437,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 261.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

