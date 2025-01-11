Head-To-Head Contrast: Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) versus Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) and Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stardust Power and Alumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -94.02% Alumina N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stardust Power and Alumina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 0 0 1 2 3.67 Alumina 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stardust Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 287.00%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Alumina.

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. 65.6% of Stardust Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alumina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alumina has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stardust Power and Alumina”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A $140,000.00 N/A N/A Alumina $500,000.00 5,353.60 -$150.10 million N/A N/A

Stardust Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alumina.

Summary

Stardust Power beats Alumina on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It operates bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia. The company was formerly known as WMC Limited and changed its name to Alumina Limited in December 2002. Alumina Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

