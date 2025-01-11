Head to Head Contrast: Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) vs. Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Dividends

Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6,000.0%. Nissan Chemical pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Atos”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.57 billion 2.63 $262.43 million $1.87 16.03 Atos $11.57 billion 0.00 -$3.72 billion N/A N/A

Nissan Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atos.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atos has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 16.28% 16.84% 11.99% Atos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nissan Chemical beats Atos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. It also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a antihypercholesterolemic agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a long-acting calcium channel blocker; APIs and intermediaries; and manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, it develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Atos

(Get Free Report)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms. The company also provides advance detection and response, data protection and governance, digital workplace security, IoT and OT security, trusted digital identities, and cybersecurity solutions; and infrastructure and foundation services. It serves financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, resources and services, and telecommunication and media industries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.