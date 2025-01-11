Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 38.1% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 38.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 605,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 401,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$20.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
