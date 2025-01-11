Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 38.1% – Still a Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) was up 38.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 605,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 387,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Hemostemix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.