Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 38.1% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 38.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 605,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 401,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Hemostemix Trading Up 20.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
