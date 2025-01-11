Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 37.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shot up 37.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,160,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 524,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/06 – 01/10
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.