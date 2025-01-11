Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 19% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 291,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 332,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
