Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 37.9% – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 37.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,160,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 528,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
