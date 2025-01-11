Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 38.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) rose 38.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 605,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 401,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.