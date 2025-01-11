Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.93 ($2.03) and traded as low as GBX 162 ($1.98). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 305,526 shares changing hands.

Henderson International Income Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.52. The firm has a market cap of £314.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,337.50.

Henderson International Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Henderson International Income’s previous dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Henderson International Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,833.33%.

Henderson International Income Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high and rising level of dividends, as well as capital appreciation over the long-term from a focused and internationally diversified portfolio of securities outside the United Kingdom. It invests in a global portfolio consisting of listed equities and fixed interest asset classes.

