Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.50. Approximately 2,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.