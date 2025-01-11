Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.50. Approximately 2,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.