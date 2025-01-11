Hilltop National Bank Has $89,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hilltop National Bank decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $5,229,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Generac by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,703 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $157.44 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

