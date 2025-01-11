Hilltop National Bank Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hilltop National Bank lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.