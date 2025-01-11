Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Announces Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HURC opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

