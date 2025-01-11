HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Shares Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.30 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.72 ($0.30). 103,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 259,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.80 ($0.28).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.97. The company has a market capitalization of £32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67 and a beta of -0.08.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

HydrogenOne is the first London-listed hydrogen fund investing in clean hydrogen for a positive environmental impact. The Company was launched in 2021 with an investment objective to deliver an attractive level of capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focussed assets.

