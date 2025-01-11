ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.67 ($0.04). Approximately 109,382,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 31,664,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.30 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.