ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 189.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares were up 189.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.04). Approximately 107,693,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 18,858,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.65.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

