ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 191.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 191.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 104,299,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 18,292,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 4.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of £15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -367.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.65.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
