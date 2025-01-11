Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 2,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Incitec Pivot Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0407 per share. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

