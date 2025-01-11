Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.56 ($183.83).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 918.40 ($11.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,669.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 963.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 977.06. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 645 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($13.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.84 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 10,363.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,070 ($13.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,181.25 ($14.42).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

