Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.56 ($183.83).
Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 918.40 ($11.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,669.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 963.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 977.06. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 645 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($13.99).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.84 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 10,363.64%.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
