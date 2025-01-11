Insider Buying: Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Insider Acquires 15,181 Shares of Stock

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Ostergaard acquired 15,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.30 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,097.30 ($30,734.54).

Paul Ostergaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Paul Ostergaard bought 343,750 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,937.50 ($12,231.60).

Norwood Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Norwood Systems

Norwood Systems Limited provides mobile voice, messaging, data, and cyber security services to consumers, enterprises, and carriers worldwide. The company offers World Voicemail, a visual voicemail app; SecondLine for business and personal communication from multiple numbers on a single phone; World Phone for putting a second phone and number on smartphone; World Message, an app-to-app messaging app; World Secure, a Wi-Fi security solution; and World Wi-Fi for finding and securely connecting to Wi-Fi hotspots, as well as Cognitive Voice services.

