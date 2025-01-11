Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Buys 2,769 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,089,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,069,884. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,317 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,591.32.

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,469 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $255,695.79.

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $389,995.35.

On Monday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,165 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $144,155.25.

On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $143,685.15.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MIO stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 49.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 377,242 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter.

